Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $16.81 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AQN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.37. 5,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,672. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

