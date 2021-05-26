Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CLSA decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.19.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.74. 176,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,426,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $196.70 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.86 and its 200-day moving average is $244.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

