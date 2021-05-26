Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.58

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.58 and traded as high as $32.90. Alico shares last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 14,261 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $236.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.36). Alico had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.70 million. Research analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Alico’s payout ratio is currently -300.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $1,891,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Alico by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Alico by 276.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alico by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Alico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 46.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

