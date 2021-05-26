Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Allegiance Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

ABTX stock opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $787.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 23.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $65,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,965.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $195,216. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

