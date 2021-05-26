Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 268,999 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,176,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,999 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $64,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Outset Medical by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OM stock opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.38. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.16. Analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $142,715.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,715.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $148,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,402.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,044,861 shares of company stock valued at $206,220,472 over the last quarter.

OM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

