Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 576,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Herc were worth $58,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,588 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Herc by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,818,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,048,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

HRI stock opened at $104.89 on Wednesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $114.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.08.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Herc news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

