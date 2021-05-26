Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $55.74 Million Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 610,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $55,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $101.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.02 and its 200 day moving average is $90.51. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.93 and a 1 year high of $102.31.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $2,633,768 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.