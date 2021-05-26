Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,135,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,149 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Schlumberger worth $58,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $239,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,117,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,435 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,111,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

