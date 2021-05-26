Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.29.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.