Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.77.

ALNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,126. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.38. 3,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,721. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $178.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. The business had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

