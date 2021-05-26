Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Position Lifted by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 101.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,174 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.5% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sector Gamma AS owned 0.05% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALNY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,721. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.73.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,126. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

