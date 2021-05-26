Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $167 million-$173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.90 million.

Shares of AOSL stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $30.74. 1,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,203. The stock has a market cap of $802.04 million, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.70. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $169.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $82,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

