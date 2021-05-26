Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lowered by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 6.4% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $192,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Alphabet by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $30.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,439.09. 36,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,321.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2,007.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $228,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

