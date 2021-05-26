Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Cut by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $18.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,381.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,578. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,291.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,993.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

