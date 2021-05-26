Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,214 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Cytokinetics worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 9,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $270,354.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $660,037.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,707 shares of company stock worth $2,812,779. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CYTK opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.08.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

