Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,362 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,229,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,684,000 after purchasing an additional 247,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth $35,555,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xencor by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 154,439 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Xencor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. Analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $127,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $736,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837 over the last 90 days. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

