Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,530,000 after purchasing an additional 936,160 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $787,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,316 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,211,000 after acquiring an additional 537,220 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $201,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock worth $121,410,741. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

