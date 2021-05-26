Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,086,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,808 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 572.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,300,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,037 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $50.02.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -300.00%.

BAM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

