Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 7,171 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $550,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 5,907.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ stock opened at $63.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.