Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $4,183,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,827 shares of company stock valued at $50,375,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $260.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.02 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

