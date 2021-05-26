Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Trading Down 6.3%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s stock price was down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.13. Approximately 8,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,377,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Several research analysts have commented on ALT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $453.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,731 shares in the company, valued at $140,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altimmune by 190.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Altimmune by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

