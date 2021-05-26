Altius Minerals Co. (ATUSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on June 15th

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1653 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of ATUSF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.13. 15,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,241. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

Several analysts recently commented on ATUSF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

