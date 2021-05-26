AMATEN Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,255.00 (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One AMATEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001268 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AMATEN has traded up 390% against the US dollar. AMATEN has a market cap of $3.72 million and $17,255.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00078759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00018571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.80 or 0.00957540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,779.01 or 0.09758886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00091394 BTC.

About AMATEN

AMATEN is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial . AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

Buying and Selling AMATEN

