Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $990,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,618,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,259.05 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,330.00 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,315.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,207.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.