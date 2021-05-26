Ambrosus Price Reaches $0.0397 (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $7.51 million and approximately $800,431.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Ambrosus

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 723,197,445 coins and its circulating supply is 189,007,091 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

