Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.732-0.738 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.78. 7,183,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,377,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Amcor has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised Amcor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.49.

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

