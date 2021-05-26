Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189,342 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Amdocs worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1,233.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,923,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,550,000 after buying an additional 1,162,232 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Amdocs by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,385,000 after buying an additional 555,567 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after buying an additional 495,638 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $76.37. 9,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average of $73.03. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

