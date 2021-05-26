Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.140-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.710-4.840 EPS.

DOX stock opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.22 and its 200-day moving average is $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

