Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) and Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Critical Comparison

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) and Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Amedisys alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Amedisys and Aveanna Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amedisys 0 2 9 0 2.82 Aveanna Healthcare 0 1 8 1 3.00

Amedisys currently has a consensus target price of $289.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.44%. Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus target price of $15.65, indicating a potential upside of 37.89%. Given Aveanna Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aveanna Healthcare is more favorable than Amedisys.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amedisys and Aveanna Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amedisys $2.07 billion 4.11 $183.61 million $6.11 42.83 Aveanna Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amedisys has higher revenue and earnings than Aveanna Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Amedisys and Aveanna Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amedisys 9.53% 28.53% 13.76% Aveanna Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of Amedisys shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Amedisys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amedisys beats Aveanna Healthcare on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients. The Hospice segment offers services that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are dealing with a terminal illness, including cancer, heart disease, pulmonary disease, or Alzheimer's. The Personal Care segment provides assistance for patients with the activities of daily living. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 320 home health care centers, 180 hospice care centers, and 14 personal-care care centers in 39 states within the United States and the District of Columbia. Amedisys, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals. The company operates through three segments: Private Duty Services (PDS), Home Health & Hospice (HHH), and Medical Solutions (MS). The PDS segment offers PDN services, which include in-home skilled nursing services to medically fragile children; nursing services in school settings in which our caregivers accompany patients to school; services to patients in its pediatric day healthcare centers; unskilled nursing services; and employer of record support services, as well as in-clinic and home-based pediatric therapy services, such as physical, occupational, and speech services. The HHH segment provides home health services, including in-home skilled nursing services; physical, occupational, and speech therapy services; and medical social and aide services, as well as hospice services for patients and their families when a life-limiting illness no longer responds to cure-oriented treatments. The MS segment offers a line of durable medical equipment and enteral nutrition supplies to adults and children delivered on a periodic or as-needed basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.