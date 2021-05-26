American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. American Homes 4 Rent traded as high as $38.20 and last traded at $38.18, with a volume of 113085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

AMH has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 23,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $721,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 414,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,654 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

