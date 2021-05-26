American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,760 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $27,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,475,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,814 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after buying an additional 276,371 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,698,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $677,260,000 after buying an additional 91,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,570,067 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $479,404,000 after buying an additional 123,803 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,076. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.61. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 232.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.57.

In related news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.