American International Group Inc. Purchases 16,504 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $32,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $398,843,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in General Dynamics by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,944 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in General Dynamics by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 966,598 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after buying an additional 445,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.57. 4,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,590. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.94.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

