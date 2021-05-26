American International Group Inc. Sells 35,520 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 35,520 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $48,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.2% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 15.6% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 116,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.09.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.95. 103,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,572,357. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $169.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

