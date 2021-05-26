American Investment Services Inc. Acquires 312 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $420.94. 173,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,692. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.49 and a twelve month high of $424.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $416.51 and a 200 day moving average of $388.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

