American Investment Services Inc. Has $6.89 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.9% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.51. 188,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,522,280. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.