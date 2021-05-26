American Investment Services Inc. Sells 1,317 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,385,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Simon Property Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 448,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,273,000 after purchasing an additional 20,411 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Simon Property Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.73.

NYSE SPG traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $126.54. 31,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,543. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $128.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.67 and a 200-day moving average of $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

