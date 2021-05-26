American Investment Services Inc. Takes $1.82 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO remained flat at $$49.61 during midday trading on Wednesday. 141,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,457,283. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

