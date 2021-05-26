American Investment Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

American Investment Services Inc. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.07.

The Home Depot stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $318.59. The company had a trading volume of 153,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $323.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.85. The firm has a market cap of $342.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

