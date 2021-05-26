American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Shares Down 4.2%

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF)’s share price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 502,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,524,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.

About American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

