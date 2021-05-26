American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. American Public Education reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 97.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Public Education stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.04. 7,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,790. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.49. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $523.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

