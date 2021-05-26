Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) shot up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.14. 146,365 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 138,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $207.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 3.58.

About Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

