Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Amgen by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.17. 10,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.85. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.86.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

