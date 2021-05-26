Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.82

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 2577002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,656.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $105,455.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,391.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,109. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,731,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 176,192.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 139,192 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

