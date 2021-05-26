Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 83.70% from the stock’s previous close.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.14. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. Research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,656.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $236,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,248,263.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,109 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,877,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,149,000 after purchasing an additional 908,634 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 21,114,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,607,000 after buying an additional 493,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,954,000 after buying an additional 1,617,072 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,439,000 after buying an additional 1,893,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,213,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.