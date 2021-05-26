Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.64 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amicus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,093,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,669. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.14. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $107,978.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 422,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,444.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 884,730 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,393 shares of company stock worth $1,083,109 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

