Analysts Anticipate CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.63 Million

Brokerages predict that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will report sales of $77.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.75 million. CECO Environmental reported sales of $75.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $318.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $316.20 million to $320.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $347.02 million, with estimates ranging from $338.90 million to $355.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $71.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 325.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth about $63,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CECE opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $268.11 million, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

