Analysts Anticipate DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.18. DMC Global reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 151.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on BOOM. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In other DMC Global news, Director David C. Aldous sold 2,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $209,612.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $597,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,384 shares of company stock worth $1,648,926. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.

Shares of DMC Global stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.74. 2,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,242. The stock has a market cap of $986.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.07. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

