Analysts Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $966.17 Million

Analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will report sales of $966.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $937.17 million and the highest is $991.00 million. Hub Group reported sales of $779.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $4.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million.

HUBG has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.77.

Shares of HUBG stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $68.63. 472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,572. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.02. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $74.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,765,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth $33,367,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,889,000 after acquiring an additional 304,431 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at $18,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hub Group by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 226,586 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

