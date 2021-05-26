Analysts Anticipate Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will report $550,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $340,000.00 to $700,000.00. Kadmon reported sales of $450,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year sales of $12.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 million to $20.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $69.18 million, with estimates ranging from $36.55 million to $87.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kadmon.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KDMN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kadmon by 698.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 97,442 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kadmon by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kadmon by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,074,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,277 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kadmon by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 4,755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,497,000 after purchasing an additional 671,091 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 3,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 869,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 844,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $631.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.