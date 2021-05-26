Analysts Anticipate Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Liquidia reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LQDA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 198,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,499.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Liquidia by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Liquidia by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQDA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. 1,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,826. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $155.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

